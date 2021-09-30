210930-N-OJ308-1090

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 30, 2021) Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Pedro Rodriguez-Claudio, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), prepares to fend off a would-be assailant as part of Security Reaction Force Bravo (SRF-B) training on the ship’s flight deck, Sept. 30, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron Four and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

