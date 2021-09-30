210930-N-OJ308-1066

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 30, 2021) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) 1st Class Bryan Herring, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), decontaminates after getting sprayed with Oleoresin Capsicum during Security Reaction Force Bravo (SRF-B) training, Sept. 30, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron Four and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 10.01.2021 Photo ID: 6868177 VIRIN: 210930-N-OJ308-1066 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN This work, 210930-N-OJ308-1066 [Image 5 of 5], by SN Isaac Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS