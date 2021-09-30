210930-N-OJ308-1010

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 30, 2021) Retail Specialist 1st Class Orlando Sanabria, left, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), performs a take down during Security Reaction Force Bravo (SRF-B) training on the ship’s flight deck, Sept. 30, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron Four and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 10.01.2021 07:13 Photo ID: 6868176 VIRIN: 210930-N-OJ308-1010 Resolution: 5305x3537 Size: 1.09 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN