    210930-N-OJ308-1070 [Image 4 of 5]

    210930-N-OJ308-1070

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Seaman Isaac Rodriguez 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210930-N-OJ308-1070
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 30, 2021) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Michael Perez, left, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), fends off a would-be assailant as part of Security Reaction Force Bravo (SRF-B) training on the ship’s flight deck, Sept. 30, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron Four and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 07:13
    Photo ID: 6868178
    VIRIN: 210930-N-OJ308-1070
    Resolution: 5287x3525
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    NAVY
    USS IWO JIMA
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    LHD-7
    IWOARG
    FORGED BY THE SEA

