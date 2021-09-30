210930-N-OJ308-1215

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 30, 2021) Aviation Machinist Mate 2nd Class Alexis Angulo, assigned to the "Chargers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, prepares an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter for inspection on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Sept. 30, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron Four and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

Date Taken: 09.30.2021
Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN