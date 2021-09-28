Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara, 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, receives a briefing from Senior Airman Gerhardt Morken, 2nd Munitions Squadron missile maintenance team chief, at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 28, 2021. As a commander, Gebara is responsible for the service’s bomber force and airborne nuclear command and control assets, encompassing approximately 21,000 Airmen across six installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan E. Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 12:08
|Photo ID:
|6865479
|VIRIN:
|210928-F-RZ678-1372
|Resolution:
|6036x3395
|Size:
|6.13 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th Air Force commander visits Barksdale [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jonathan Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
