Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara, 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, receives a briefing from Senior Airman Gerhardt Morken, 2nd Munitions Squadron missile maintenance team chief, at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 28, 2021. As a commander, Gebara is responsible for the service’s bomber force and airborne nuclear command and control assets, encompassing approximately 21,000 Airmen across six installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan E. Ramos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2021 Date Posted: 09.30.2021 12:08 Photo ID: 6865479 VIRIN: 210928-F-RZ678-1372 Resolution: 6036x3395 Size: 6.13 MB Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th Air Force commander visits Barksdale [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jonathan Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.