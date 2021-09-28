Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th Air Force commander visits Barksdale [Image 1 of 5]

    8th Air Force commander visits Barksdale

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Ramos 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Mark Dmytryszyn, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, converses with Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara, 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, and leaders of the 2nd Security Forces Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 28, 2021. Gebara visited multiple units during his visit, immersing himself into Barksdale’s Stiker Nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan E. Ramos)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 12:08
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
    Louisiana
    Barksdale
    8th Air Force
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Team Barksdale
    2nd BW

