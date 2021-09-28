Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara, right, 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, receives a brief by Senior Airman Mariah Rivas, 2nd Operations Medical Readiness Squadron dentistry apprentice, at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 28, 2021. Gebara visited multiple units during his visit, immersing himself into Barksdale’s Stiker Nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan E. Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2021 12:08
|Photo ID:
|6865474
|VIRIN:
|210928-F-RZ678-1271
|Resolution:
|5693x3788
|Size:
|4.75 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 8th Air Force commander visits Barksdale [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jonathan Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT