Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara, right, 8th Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander, receives a brief by Mr. Jeff White, left, 2nd Communications Squadron contractor, at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Sept. 28, 2021. Gebara visited multiple units during his visit, immersing himself into Barksdale’s Stiker Nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan E. Ramos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2021 Date Posted: 09.30.2021 12:08 Photo ID: 6865477 VIRIN: 210928-F-RZ678-1172 Resolution: 5881x3913 Size: 6.86 MB Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th Air Force commander visits Barksdale [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jonathan Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.