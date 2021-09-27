210927-N-LK647-0131 CAPE TOWN, South Africa (Sept. 27, 2021) Capt. Chad W. Graham, commanding officer, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams, center, Acting Consul General Will Stevens, U.S. consulate, Cape Town, South Africa, third from left, Deputy Chief of the U.S. Mission to South Africa Heather Merritt, fourth from left, Cape Town Harbormaster Thokozani Mthethwa, fourth from right, and Lt. Col. Kerry Quinby, U.S. embassy in Cape Town, South Africa, pose for a photo after a tour aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Sept. 27, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2021 Date Posted: 09.30.2021 05:37 Photo ID: 6862970 VIRIN: 210927-N-LK647-0131 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 4.19 MB Location: CAPE TOWN, ZA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210927-N-LK647-0131 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.