210927-N-LK647-0117 CAPE TOWN, South Africa (Sept. 27, 2021) Acting Consul General Will Stevens, U.S. consulate in Cape Town, South Africa, center, and Deputy Chief of Mission Heather Merritt, U.S. mission to South Africa, right, participate in a tour aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Sept. 27, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

