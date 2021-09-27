Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210927-N-LK647-0125 [Image 5 of 7]

    210927-N-LK647-0125

    CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA

    09.27.2021

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    210927-N-LK647-0125 CAPE TOWN, South Africa (Sept. 27, 2021) Acting Consul General Will Stevens, U.S. consulate in Cape Town, South Africa, left, and Cape Town Deputy Harbormaster Thokozani Mthethwa, center, discuss the capabilities of the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) during a tour, Sept. 27, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

