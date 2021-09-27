210927-N-LK647-0128 CAPE TOWN, South Africa (Sept. 27, 2021) Capt. Chad W. Graham, commanding officer, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams, left, and Deputy Chief of the U.S. Mission to South Africa Heather Merritt, discuss the capabilities of the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) following a tour, Sept. 27, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2021 Date Posted: 09.30.2021 05:37 Photo ID: 6862969 VIRIN: 210927-N-LK647-0128 Resolution: 5153x3681 Size: 2.51 MB Location: CAPE TOWN, ZA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210927-N-LK647-0128 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.