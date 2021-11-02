The Fort Hunter Liggett Community Initiatives Group partnered with DFMWR to host the installations first-ever Mardi Gras parade which featured a float decorating contest, authentic cuisine prepared by the Hacienda, and parade throughout the housing community, February 11, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 18:20
|Photo ID:
|6862527
|VIRIN:
|210211-A-MU532-576
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|676.68 KB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Hunter Liggett Community Initiatives Group Mardi Gras parade [Image 4 of 4], by Akuaha Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Making a difference - FHL Community Initiatives Group
LEAVE A COMMENT