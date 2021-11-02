Fort Hunter Liggett Community Initiatives Group Mardi Gras parade

The Fort Hunter Liggett Community Initiatives Group partnered with DFMWR to host the installations first-ever Mardi Gras parade which featured a float decorating contest, authentic cuisine prepared by the Hacienda, and parade throughout the housing community, February 11, 2021.

