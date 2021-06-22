The Fort Hunter Liggett Community Initiatives Group hosted a graduation ceremony to celebrate grade advancements, June 22, 2021. They each received a Certificate of Achievement from the Commander, COL Bell for their hard work throughout the school year.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2021 Date Posted: 09.29.2021 18:20 Photo ID: 6862526 VIRIN: 210622-A-MU532-467 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 525.93 KB Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Hunter Liggett Community Initiatives Group graduation ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Akuaha Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.