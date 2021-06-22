Fort Hunter Liggett Community Initiatives Group graduation ceremony

The Fort Hunter Liggett Community Initiatives Group hosted a graduation ceremony to celebrate grade advancements, June 22, 2021. They each received a Certificate of Achievement from the Commander, COL Bell for their hard work throughout the school year.
