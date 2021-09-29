Making a difference - FHL Community Initiatives Group

Want to have your voice heard and help plan community events? The Fort Hunter Liggett Community Initiatives Group (CIG), led by Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Fluckiger, are working hard to provide a safe platform for residents to have their voices heard, and help plan community focused activities geared towards morale and community building. The CIG was created “To identify an interest in events that the community wants to see that will improve quality of like for those stationed at FHL,” said Fluckiger.



Late 2020, Fluckiger contacted housing representatives, or “mayors” with his intent to help boost morale and engage residents. The CIG membership include the three mayors are Vince Crisostomo representing Spanish Oaks; Sgt. 1st Class Eric Butler representing Javelin Court; Akuaha Moreno representing Abrams Court, and Sgt. Ricardo Ambrocio representing Unaccompanied Housing and Barracks. Other members of the CIG include HHC Commander Maj. Chris Lauff and 1St Sgt. Clint Unger. Members serve a conduit for residents to the Garrison.



The group holds quarterly or as needed meetings with the Garrison Command Team, to discuss upcoming plans and events, follow up with past events and discuss and impeding needs of the members and the community. Directorate representatives are often present in these meetings to provide additional support or collaboration, if necessary.



There are also Resident CIG meetings which are typically held monthly on weekends, at the Bradley Park pavilion. These meetings give the community an opportunity to socialize, discuss event ideas, ask questions, and housing and installation information. Many of the new community events, like Movies Nights, Karaoke, holiday parades, and Trivia Nights, stemmed from resident suggestions. Hosting meetings at the park allows families to attend, and often allows for resident grill master Unger to grill up some burgers!



The CIG plans and executes events with help from our residents. The CIG often partners with the Garrison and Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation when they would like to offer these events not just to those that live and work on post, but also for those who live in the surrounding communities.



“There is lots of planning underway with the Command, mayors, and our residents,” said Butler. “We are currently working with housing to add a dog park at Bradley Park, discussing ideas for community dinners, as well as reopening the theater.” For more information regarding the group and events, please contact the Housing Office at 831-386-2075.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2021 Date Posted: 09.29.2021 18:20 Story ID: 406366 Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Making a difference - FHL Community Initiatives Group, by Akuaha Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.