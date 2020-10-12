Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hunter Liggett Community Group Christmas Parade [Image 1 of 4]

    Fort Hunter Liggett Community Group Christmas Parade

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2020

    Photo by Akuaha Moreno 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Hunter Liggett Community Initiatives Group hosted a Christmas parade to boost morale and kick off the Holiday season with a visit from Santa, December 10, 2020.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 18:20
    Photo ID: 6862525
    VIRIN: 201210-A-MU532-340
    Resolution: 960x640
    Size: 86.51 KB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hunter Liggett Community Group Christmas Parade [Image 4 of 4], by Akuaha Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Reserves
    Christmas
    Fort Hunter Liggett

