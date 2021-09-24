Dover AFB maintains C-17 readiness

Senior Airman Jeremy Metcalf, 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief, performs a pre-flight inspection on a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 24, 2021. The inherent flexibility and performance of the C-17 force improves the ability of the total airlift system to fulfill the worldwide air mobility requirements of the U.S. The 736th AMXS provides safe, reliable aircraft and dependable maintenance support to Team Dover in fulfilling global peacetime and combat taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

