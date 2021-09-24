Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB maintains C-17 readiness [Image 2 of 8]

    Dover AFB maintains C-17 readiness

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III sits on the flight line at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 24, 2021. The inherent flexibility and performance of the C-17 force improves the ability of the total airlift system to fulfill the worldwide air mobility requirements of the U.S. Thirteen C-17s are assigned to Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 13:37
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB maintains C-17 readiness [Image 8 of 8], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Air Mobility Command
    Rapid Global Mobility
    736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    712th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

