Dover AFB maintains C-17 readiness

Tech. Sgt. Daniel Barry, 712th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron communication and navigation craftsman, supervises the refuel of a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 24, 2021. The inherent flexibility and performance of the C-17 force improves the ability of the total airlift system to fulfill the worldwide air mobility requirements of the U.S. Thirteen C-17s are assigned to Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

