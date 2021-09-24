Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB maintains C-17 readiness

    Dover AFB maintains C-17 readiness

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Daniel Barry, 712th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron communication and navigation craftsman, supervises the refuel of a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 24, 2021. The inherent flexibility and performance of the C-17 force improves the ability of the total airlift system to fulfill the worldwide air mobility requirements of the U.S. Thirteen C-17s are assigned to Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 13:37
    Photo ID: 6861824
    VIRIN: 210924-F-BO262-1014
    Resolution: 4716x3139
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB maintains C-17 readiness, by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Air Mobility Command
    Rapid Global Mobility
    736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    712th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

