Dover AFB maintains C-17 readiness

Senior Airman Matthew Hart, 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron propulsion systems specialist, checks an engine oil tank cap on a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 24, 2021. The inherent flexibility and performance of the C-17 force improve the ability of the total airlift system to fulfill the worldwide air mobility requirements of the United States. Thirteen C-17s are assigned to Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

