    Dover AFB maintains C-17 readiness [Image 7 of 8]

    Dover AFB maintains C-17 readiness

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Matthew Hart, 736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron propulsion systems specialist, checks an engine oil tank cap on a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 24, 2021. The inherent flexibility and performance of the C-17 force improve the ability of the total airlift system to fulfill the worldwide air mobility requirements of the United States. Thirteen C-17s are assigned to Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 13:37
    Photo ID: 6861827
    VIRIN: 210924-F-BO262-1023
    Resolution: 3670x3178
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB maintains C-17 readiness [Image 8 of 8], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Air Mobility Command
    Rapid Global Mobility
    736th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    712th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

