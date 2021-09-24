A C-17 Globemaster III taxis on the runway behind a parked C-17 at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 24, 2021. The inherent flexibility and performance of the C-17 force improves the ability of the total airlift system to fulfill the worldwide air mobility requirements of the U.S. Thirteen C-17s are assigned to Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
This work, Dover AFB maintains C-17 readiness [Image 8 of 8], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
