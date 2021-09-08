Airmen from the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron's Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight instruct Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, on how to use a specific device prior to a demonstration of one of EOD’s many innovations Sept. 8, 2021, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England. EOD remains at the forefront of Air Force innovation which has led to the development and implementation of several disposal technologies such as the one being demonstrated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Ennis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2021 Date Posted: 09.29.2021 08:17 Photo ID: 6861373 VIRIN: 210908-F-WN564-435 Resolution: 2863x1912 Size: 421.09 KB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Third Air Force leadership visits RAF Lakenheath, engages with Liberty Wing Airmen [Image 8 of 8], by SrA John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.