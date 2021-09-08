Third Air Force leadership visits RAF Lakenheath, engages with Liberty Wing Airmen

Chief Master Sgt. Heriberto Diaz, Third Air Force command chief, looks over an M4 used by the 48th Security Forces Squadron for virtual reality training Sept. 8, 2021, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England. Virtual reality is one of many emerging technologies being used to save the U.S. Air Force time, money and resources on training and implementation of important job skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Ennis)

