    Third Air Force leadership visits RAF Lakenheath, engages with Liberty Wing Airmen [Image 5 of 8]

    Third Air Force leadership visits RAF Lakenheath, engages with Liberty Wing Airmen

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman John Ennis 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Heriberto Diaz, Third Air Force command chief, looks over an M4 used by the 48th Security Forces Squadron for virtual reality training Sept. 8, 2021, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England. Virtual reality is one of many emerging technologies being used to save the U.S. Air Force time, money and resources on training and implementation of important job skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Ennis)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 08:17
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    This work, Third Air Force leadership visits RAF Lakenheath, engages with Liberty Wing Airmen [Image 8 of 8], by SrA John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    3rd AF

