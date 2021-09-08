Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander and Chief Master Sgt. Heriberto Diaz, 3rd AF command chief, present Airman 1st Class Mary Clift, 48th Medical Group, with a coin acknowledging her outstanding performance within her unit Sept. 8, 2021, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England. Clift was awarded for consistently performing at a grade above her own including managing dozens of ventilation systems across three wings while overseeing 85 personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Ennis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2021 Date Posted: 09.29.2021 08:17 Photo ID: 6861369 VIRIN: 210908-F-WN564-184 Resolution: 4240x2832 Size: 874.19 KB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Third Air Force leadership visits RAF Lakenheath, engages with Liberty Wing Airmen [Image 8 of 8], by SrA John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.