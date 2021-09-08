Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Third Air Force leadership visits RAF Lakenheath, engages with Liberty Wing Airmen

    Third Air Force leadership visits RAF Lakenheath, engages with Liberty Wing Airmen

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman John Ennis 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander and Chief Master Sgt. Heriberto Diaz, 3rd AF command chief, present Airman 1st Class Mary Clift, 48th Medical Group, with a coin acknowledging her outstanding performance within her unit Sept. 8, 2021, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England. Clift was awarded for consistently performing at a grade above her own including managing dozens of ventilation systems across three wings while overseeing 85 personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Ennis)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    3rd AF

