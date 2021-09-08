Third Air Force leadership visits RAF Lakenheath, engages with Liberty Wing Airmen

Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, puts on a virtual reality headset to test out the 48th Fighter Wing fire department’s fire extinguisher training simulator Sept. 8, 2021, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England. Virtual reality is one of many emerging technologies being used to save the U.S. Air Force time, money and resources on training and implementation of important job skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Ennis)

