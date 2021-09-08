Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, runs through a virtual reality training simulation with the 48th Security Forces Squadron Sept. 8, 2021, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England. Squadrons across the U.S. Air Force are making more common use of virtual reality simulators in order to give airmen more opportunities to train with accurate representations of situations they may encounter in the line of duty without having to expend as many resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Ennis)
Date Taken:
|08.09.2021
Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 08:17
Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
This work, Third Air Force leadership visits RAF Lakenheath, engages with Liberty Wing Airmen [Image 8 of 8], by SrA John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
