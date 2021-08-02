EFMP Families Enjoy German Cooking Class

Kamden Smith-Cabarras, holds up a thumbs up after tasting the hefezopf baked during the Exceptional Family Member Program German baking class on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 8, 2021. EFMP members were shown how to bake German food and learn more about German culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Susan Roberts)

