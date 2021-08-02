EFMP Families Enjoy German Cooking Class

Andy Offinger, German baking class teacher, adds the student’s hefezopf to the baking sheet during the Exceptional Family Member Program German baking class on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 8, 2021. Offinger prepared the dough for the students before they shaped it themselves before baking. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Susan Roberts)

