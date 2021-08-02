Andy Offinger, German baking class teacher, demonstrates how to braid the hefezopf, a German sweet bread, during the Exceptional Family Member Program German baking class on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 8, 2021. The baking class was offered through the Airman and Family Readiness center to allow EFMP families an opportunity to socialize and learn more about German culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Susan Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2021 Date Posted: 09.29.2021 07:39 Photo ID: 6861322 VIRIN: 210208-F-CS255-1105 Resolution: 6752x5200 Size: 1.89 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EFMP Families Enjoy German Cooking Class [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Susan Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.