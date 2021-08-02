Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EFMP Families Enjoy German Cooking Class [Image 13 of 16]

    EFMP Families Enjoy German Cooking Class

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    02.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Susan Roberts 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Andy Offinger, German baking class teacher, demonstrates how to braid the hefezopf, a German sweet bread, during the Exceptional Family Member Program German baking class on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 8, 2021. The baking class was offered through the Airman and Family Readiness center to allow EFMP families an opportunity to socialize and learn more about German culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Susan Roberts)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 07:39
    Photo ID: 6861322
    VIRIN: 210208-F-CS255-1105
    Resolution: 6752x5200
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EFMP Families Enjoy German Cooking Class [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Susan Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Saber Stick Shift Driving Course
    Saber Stick Shift Driving Course
    Saber Stick Shift Driving Course
    EFMP Families Enjoy German Cooking Class
    EFMP Families Enjoy German Cooking Class
    EFMP Families Enjoy German Cooking Class
    EFMP Families Enjoy German Cooking Class
    EFMP Families Enjoy German Cooking Class
    EFMP Families Enjoy German Cooking Class
    EFMP Families Enjoy German Cooking Class
    EFMP Families Enjoy German Cooking Class
    EFMP Families Enjoy German Cooking Class
    EFMP Families Enjoy German Cooking Class
    EFMP Families Enjoy German Cooking Class
    EFMP Families Enjoy German Cooking Class
    EFMP Families Enjoy German Cooking Class

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    exceptional family member program
    German
    A&FRC
    EFMP
    3N0X6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT