EFMP Families Enjoy German Cooking Class

Andy Offinger, German baking class teacher, adds powdered sugar to the baked hefezopf while the Exceptional Family Member Program German baking class students watch on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 8, 2021. Students experience German culture through the baking class through the Airman and Family Readiness Center on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Susan Roberts)

Date Taken: 02.08.2021 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE