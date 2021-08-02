EFMP Families Enjoy German Cooking Class

Kamden Smith-Cabarras, son of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kacee Wesson, 52nd Maintenance Squadron ammo training technician, shapes the hefezopf dough during the Exceptional Family Member Program German baking class on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany Feb. 8, 2021. Andy Offinger, German baking class teacher, demonstrated how to braid the bread before giving dough to students to shape themselves. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Susan Roberts)

