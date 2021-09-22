Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland stands in the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room following a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unkown Solider at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Sept. 22, 2021. The ceremony was hosted by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Allan M. Pepin, commanding general, Joint Task Force – National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington and was part of Johnson’s official visit to the United States. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Zachery Perkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2021 Date Posted: 09.28.2021 12:59 Photo ID: 6860241 VIRIN: 210922-A-UE916-1178 Resolution: 3547x5320 Size: 23.1 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFFHWC PM United Kingdom [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Zachery Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.