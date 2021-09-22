AFFHWC PM United Kingdom

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Allan M. Pepin, commanding general, Joint Task Force – National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington stand for a group photo following a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Sept. 22, 2021. The ceremony was hosted by Maj. Gen. Allan M. Pepin, and was part of Johnson’s official visit to the United States. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Zachery Perkins)

