AFFHWC PM United Kingdom

An Armed Forces Full Honor wreath-laying ceremony in honor of Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is held at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Sept. 22, 2021. The ceremony was hosted by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Allan M. Pepin, commanding general, Joint Task Force – National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington and was part of Johnson’s official visit to the United States. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Zachery Perkins)

Date Taken: 09.22.2021 Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US