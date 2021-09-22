Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFFHWC PM United Kingdom [Image 6 of 9]

    AFFHWC PM United Kingdom

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Photo by Spc. Zachery Perkins 

    Army Photo

    Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Allan M. Pepin, commanding general, Joint Task Force – National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington walk through the ampatheatre following a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Sept. 22, 2021. The ceremony was hosted by Maj. Gen. Allan M. Pepin, and was part of Johnson’s official visit to the United States. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Zachery Perkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021
    Photo ID: 6860239
    VIRIN: 210922-A-UE916-1219
    Resolution: 5470x3647
    Size: 10.11 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFFHWC PM United Kingdom [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Zachery Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

