U.S. Army Col. Steven Gventer, commander of Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-Bravo), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, a U.S. Southern Command (U.S. SOUTHCOM) unit, receives an award during the closing ceremony for PANAMAX ALPHA 2021 in Panama, Sept. 24, 2021. The annual U.S. SOUTHCOM-sponsored multinational exercise is focused on ensuring the security and defense of the Panama Canal. The exercise culminated in the execution of the plan developed by exercise participants through a tabletop exercise and a closing ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)

