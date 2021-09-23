U.S. Soldiers, Marines and Airmen with Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, a U.S. Southern Command (U.S. SOUTHCOM) unit, and Panamanian forces, participated in PANAMAX ALPHA 2021, in Panama, Sept. 23, 2021. The annual U.S. SOUTHCOM-sponsored multinational exercise is focused on ensuring the security and defense of the Panama Canal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 20:13
|Photo ID:
|6859230
|VIRIN:
|210923-F-DK978-1001
|Resolution:
|4660x3441
|Size:
|12.51 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strengthening partnerships, countering threats & building our team: JTF-Bravo supports PANAMAX 2021 [Image 10 of 10], by Capt. Annabel Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strengthening partnerships, countering threats & building our team: JTF-Bravo supports PANAMAX 2021
LEAVE A COMMENT