U.S. Soldiers, Marines and Airmen with Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, a U.S. Southern Command (U.S. SOUTHCOM) unit, and Panamanian forces, participated in PANAMAX ALPHA 2021 in Panama, Sept. 23, 2021. During the exercise, members of JTF-Bravo showcased the partnership between U.S. SOUTHCOM, U.S. Special Operations Command South and Panamanian forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)

