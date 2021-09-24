Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strengthening partnerships, countering threats & building our team: JTF-Bravo supports PANAMAX 2021 [Image 6 of 10]

    Strengthening partnerships, countering threats &amp; building our team: JTF-Bravo supports PANAMAX 2021

    PANAMA

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Soldiers, Marines and Airmen with Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-Bravo), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, a U.S. Southern Command (U.S. SOUTHCOM) unit, and Panamanian forces, attend the closing ceremony for PANAMAX ALPHA 2021 in Panama, Sept. 24, 2021. During the exercise, members of JTF-Bravo showcased the partnership between U.S. SOUTHCOM, U.S. Special Operations Command South and Panamanian forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 20:13
    Photo ID: 6859227
    VIRIN: 210924-F-DK978-1026
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 19.6 MB
    Location: PA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strengthening partnerships, countering threats & building our team: JTF-Bravo supports PANAMAX 2021 [Image 10 of 10], by Capt. Annabel Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Panama Canal
    counter-terrorism
    JTF-Bravo
    partnership
    CTO
    PANAMAX2021

