Strengthening partnerships, countering threats & building our team: JTF-Bravo supports PANAMAX 2021

U.S. Army Maj. Miguel Sanchez, an engineer with J7, Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, goes over locations on a map with Maj. Maria Gutierrez, an officer with the Panamanian National Police, during PANAMAX ALPHA 2021 in Panama, Sept. 23, 2021. During the exercise, members of JTF-Bravo showcased the partnership between U.S. SOUTHCOM, U.S. Special Operations Command South and Panamanian forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)

PANAMA CITY, Panama – Soldiers, Marines and Airmen with Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, a U.S. Southern Command (U.S. SOUTHCOM) unit, participated in PANAMAX ALPHA 2021, Sept. 13-24, an annual U.S. SOUTHCOM-sponsored multinational exercise focused on ensuring the security and defense of the Panama Canal.



The goal of PANAMAX is to provide participating partner forces the opportunity to conduct security and stability operations, while increasing their ability to plan and execute complex multinational operations. During the exercise participants focused on the joint planning process as Panamanian and U.S. forces worked together.



“Exercises like PANAMAX, and implementing the joint planning process, helps develop and sustain our relationships with our partner nations,” said U.S. Army Col. Steven Gventer, commander of JTF-B. “The opportunity to work together allows us to improve understanding, increase interoperability and achieve common objectives.”

Joint planning is the deliberate process of determining how to implement strategic guidance. It includes planning how to use military capabilities to achieve a desired end state within an acceptable level of risk.

The Panama Canal is a critical area for the free flow of trade across the entire world. The region’s economy and political stability also depends on the safe transport of cargo through the canal, and PANAMAX is designed to ensure plans are in place to respond to requests from the Government of Panama.

“During mission planning, we learned a lot about one another’s capabilities and how to work together closely,” said U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Izzak Zamora, future operations country planner with JTF-B. “This multinational approach allowed us to build our team and partnership capabilities so that we are ready to respond if called upon.”

The joint team also showcased the partnership between U.S. SOUTHCOM, U.S. Special Operations Command South and Panamanian forces to Juan Manuel Pino, Panama’s Minister of Public Security. The exercise culminated in the execution of the plan developed by exercise participants through a tabletop exercise and a closing ceremony.

Throughout the years PANAMAX has evolved and now includes training for the constantly evolving nature of new threats. It began in 2003 with three countries: Panama, Chile and the U.S., and expanded every year since. Historically, personnel from over 20 nations, including the United States, participate in simulated training and planning.

“Our expeditionary capabilities and strategic location allow JTF-B to meet each of U.S. SOUTHCOM’s lines of effort,” said Gventer. “I’m proud of this multinational team and our joint service members, during PANAMAX we were able to strengthen partnerships, counter threats and build our team.”