Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USO helps Soldiers fuel up with hands-on cooking program [Image 2 of 4]

    USO helps Soldiers fuel up with hands-on cooking program

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2020

    Photo by Ethan Steinquest 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Private Anthony Ocana and Pfc. Nicholas Wagner, Kalsu Replacement Company, work together on a homecooked meal Sept. 9 during the inaugural “Cookin’ in the Bs” class hosted at USO Fort Campbell.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 15:02
    Photo ID: 6858778
    VIRIN: 210917-A-N1234-011
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 4.57 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO helps Soldiers fuel up with hands-on cooking program [Image 4 of 4], by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USO helps Soldiers fuel up with hands-on cooking program
    USO helps Soldiers fuel up with hands-on cooking program
    USO helps Soldiers fuel up with hands-on cooking program
    USO helps Soldiers fuel up with hands-on cooking program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USO helps Soldiers fuel up with hands-on cooking program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USO

    Fort Campbell

    cooking

    TAGS

    BOSS
    USO
    Fort Campbell
    cooking

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT