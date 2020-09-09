Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USO helps Soldiers fuel up with hands-on cooking program [Image 1 of 4]

    USO helps Soldiers fuel up with hands-on cooking program

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2020

    Photo by Ethan Steinquest 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Retired Master Sgt. Jason Coy, adjunct professor of culinary arts at Austin Peay State University, guides Pfc. Tequila Towns, center, and Pvt. Lawanda Shepherd, right, both with Kalsu Replacement Company, as they prepare steak sandwiches Sept. 9 during the inaugural “Cookin’ in the Bs” class hosted at USO Fort Campbell.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2020
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 15:02
    Photo ID: 6858777
    VIRIN: 210917-A-N1234-010
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO helps Soldiers fuel up with hands-on cooking program [Image 4 of 4], by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USO helps Soldiers fuel up with hands-on cooking program
    USO helps Soldiers fuel up with hands-on cooking program
    USO helps Soldiers fuel up with hands-on cooking program
    USO helps Soldiers fuel up with hands-on cooking program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USO helps Soldiers fuel up with hands-on cooking program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USO

    Fort Campbell

    cooking

    TAGS

    BOSS
    USO
    Fort Campbell
    cooking

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT