Retired Master Sgt. Jason Coy, adjunct professor of culinary arts at Austin Peay State University, guides Pfc. Tequila Towns, center, and Pvt. Lawanda Shepherd, right, both with Kalsu Replacement Company, as they prepare steak sandwiches Sept. 9 during the inaugural “Cookin’ in the Bs” class hosted at USO Fort Campbell.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2020 Date Posted: 09.27.2021 15:02 Photo ID: 6858777 VIRIN: 210917-A-N1234-010 Resolution: 4928x3264 Size: 4.39 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USO helps Soldiers fuel up with hands-on cooking program [Image 4 of 4], by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.