Retired Master Sgt. Jason Coy, adjunct professor of culinary arts at Austin Peay State University, guides Pfc. Tequila Towns, center, and Pvt. Lawanda Shepherd, right, both with Kalsu Replacement Company, as they prepare steak sandwiches Sept. 9 during the inaugural “Cookin’ in the Bs” class hosted at USO Fort Campbell.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 15:02
|Photo ID:
|6858777
|VIRIN:
|210917-A-N1234-010
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|4.39 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
USO helps Soldiers fuel up with hands-on cooking program
