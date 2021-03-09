Amelia, 1, stares at her father, Senior Airman Trevon Walker, 921st Contingency Response Squadron air traffic controller, shortly after returning to the San Francisco International Airport, in San Francisco Sept. 3, 2021. About 100 CRW Airmen deployed to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan to assist the large-scale evacuation of Americans and Afghans following the fall of the Afghan government. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

Date Taken: 09.03.2021
Date Posted: 09.27.2021
Devil Raiders return to US following Afghanistan evacuation, by MSgt David W. Carbajal