    Devil Raiders return to US following Afghanistan evacuation [Image 3 of 5]

    Devil Raiders return to US following Afghanistan evacuation

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Krulick, 821st Contingency Response Group commander, shakes the hand of U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. William Chirinos, 821st Contingency Response Support Squadron intelligence analyst, at the San Francisco International Airport, in San Francisco Sept. 3, 2021. Dozens of Airmen and families welcomed 821st CRG Airmen back from Afghanistan when they arrived back into the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

