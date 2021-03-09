Devil Raiders return to US following Afghanistan evacuation

U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Krulick, 821st Contingency Response Group commander, shakes the hand of U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. William Chirinos, 821st Contingency Response Support Squadron intelligence analyst, at the San Francisco International Airport, in San Francisco Sept. 3, 2021. Dozens of Airmen and families welcomed 821st CRG Airmen back from Afghanistan when they arrived back into the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

