    Devil Raiders return to US following Afghanistan evacuation [Image 4 of 5]

    Devil Raiders return to US following Afghanistan evacuation

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Families of returning 621st Contingency Response Wing Airmen finish welcoming posters for their loved ones at the San Francisco International Airport, in San Francisco Sept. 3, 2021. About 100 CRW Airmen deployed to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan to assist the large-scale evacuation of Americans and Afghans following the fall of the Afghan government. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 12:51
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
