Devil Raiders return to US following Afghanistan evacuation

Families of returning 621st Contingency Response Wing Airmen hold posters welcoming home their loved ones at the San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco Sept. 3, 2021. More than 100 CRW Airmen deployed to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan to assist the large-scale evacuation of Americans and Afghans following the fall of the Afghan government. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

Date Taken: 09.03.2021
Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US