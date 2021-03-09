Devil Raiders return to US following Afghanistan evacuation

Leadership from the 821st Contingency Response Group wait for West Coast Devil Raiders to exit U.S. customs at the San Francisco International Airport, in San Francisco Sept. 3, 2021. Nearly 20 Airmen from the 821st CRG deployed to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan to assist the large-scale evacuation of Americans and Afghans following the fall of the Afghan government. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

