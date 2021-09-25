210925-N-OJ308-1477

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sept. 25, 2021) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Destinee Batista, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), removes a cargo net from supplies delivered from the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) during a replenishment-at-sea, Sept. 25, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Mediterranean Sea with Amphibious Squadron Four and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

Date Taken: 09.25.2021 Date Posted: 09.27.2021 VIRIN: 210925-N-OJ308-1477 Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA