210926-N-OJ308-1082

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 26, 2021) Fire Controlmen 2nd Class Vincent Visone, left, and Zachary Kearns, both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), moves ordnance on the ships flight deck, Sept. 26, 2021. Iwo Jima is underway in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron Four and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2021 Date Posted: 09.27.2021 11:24 Photo ID: 6858304 VIRIN: 210926-N-OJ308-1082 Resolution: 5535x3690 Size: 922.04 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210926-N-OJ308-1082 [Image 7 of 7], by SN Isaac Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.